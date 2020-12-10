Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 355 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,894,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,726,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,919,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after buying an additional 1,088,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

