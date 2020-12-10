Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 35.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average of $131.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

