Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

