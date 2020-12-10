Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 561.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 783,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 168.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after buying an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CDW by 2,456.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3,644.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CDW by 836.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after buying an additional 426,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW opened at $131.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

