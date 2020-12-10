Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,171 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,914 shares of company stock valued at $25,604,855. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $80.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

