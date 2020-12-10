Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

