Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

