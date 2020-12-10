Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $249,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.