Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $321,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $509.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $524.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

