Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $136.32 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

