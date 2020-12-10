Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

