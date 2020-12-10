Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 509,930 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after acquiring an additional 449,509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after acquiring an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after acquiring an additional 393,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after acquiring an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

