Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.32.

SYF stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

