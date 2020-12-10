Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.58.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $239.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average is $208.61. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

