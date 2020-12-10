Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $1,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $1,283,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,313.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 157.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,289.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,198.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.