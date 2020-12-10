Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 12,200 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enel Américas by 455.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,836 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Enel Américas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $7,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

ENIA opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.