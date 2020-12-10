Johnson Controls International plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Johnson Controls International has decreased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JCI stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

