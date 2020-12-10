John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

