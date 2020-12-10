John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020 // Comments off

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.