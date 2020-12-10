John L. Hennessy Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GOOG stock opened at $1,784.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,725.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,554.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,413,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,801.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.