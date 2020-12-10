JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at CICC Research

CICC Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,305,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,499,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

