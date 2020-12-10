Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $178.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE VAR opened at $174.64 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,455 shares of company stock worth $31,286,162. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.