Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. LafargeHolcim has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

