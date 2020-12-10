Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:JOF)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3441 per share on Monday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90.
About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund
Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.