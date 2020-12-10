Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:JOF)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3441 per share on Monday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.