iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $169.60

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.60 and last traded at $169.55, with a volume of 3675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

