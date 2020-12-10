Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,842 put options on the company. This is an increase of 777% compared to the average volume of 210 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239,854 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 706.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONN opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.