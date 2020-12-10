Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,882 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.