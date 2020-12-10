Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $450.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $391.56.

INTU opened at $364.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.28. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $380.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $9,703,279. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

