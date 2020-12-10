Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

ITCI stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,088 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $791,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 136,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

