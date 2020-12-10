International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.97. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. Macquarie upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.