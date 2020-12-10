Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) versus Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) and Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Insteel Industries and Friedman Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries 4.02% 7.79% 6.10% Friedman Industries -4.57% -2.36% -2.07%

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Friedman Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Insteel Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Friedman Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insteel Industries and Friedman Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries $472.62 million 1.00 $19.01 million N/A N/A Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.35 -$5.25 million N/A N/A

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Insteel Industries has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Insteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Insteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Insteel Industries and Friedman Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insteel Industries currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.48%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than Friedman Industries.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats Friedman Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product, which is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, rebar fabricators, distributors, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

