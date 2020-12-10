Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CAO Sells $808,260.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $808,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66.

On Monday, October 19th, Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96.

Zendesk stock opened at $132.32 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

