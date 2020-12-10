Insider Selling: Xero Limited (XRO.AX) (ASX:XRO) Insider Sells A$79,800,000.00 in Stock

Xero Limited (XRO.AX) (ASX:XRO) insider Craig Winkler sold 600,000 shares of Xero Limited (XRO.AX) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$133.00 ($95.00), for a total value of A$79,800,000.00 ($57,000,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$83.37.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

