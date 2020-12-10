Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells $312,771.98 in Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WAT stock opened at $239.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.61. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waters by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,130,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,512,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waters by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 5,849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.58.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

