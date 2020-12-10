Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $4,069,350.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederic Lequient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Frederic Lequient sold 108 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $28,918.08.

On Monday, September 14th, Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $108,673.07.

VEEV stock opened at $258.87 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

