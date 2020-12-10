Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Sells $1,192,958.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USFD opened at $33.70 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 7.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in US Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in US Foods by 1,030.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 205,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.