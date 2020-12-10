Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,675,396.50 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TEN opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $647.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

