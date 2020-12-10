Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Sells $1,882,081.44 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SITE Centers alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.