Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells $680,089.80 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $680,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $72.27.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
