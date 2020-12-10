Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells $680,089.80 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $680,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

