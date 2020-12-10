Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $2,337,603.84 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 37,152 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $2,337,603.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STX opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

