Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Sells $4,981,716.07 in Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $6,757,031.30.

On Monday, November 9th, Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00.

Shares of PLNT opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.10, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 47.2% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 624,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 200,270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

