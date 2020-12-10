Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Sells $417,341.08 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $302.15 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $315.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 125,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

