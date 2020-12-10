Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $593,670.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

