Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $3,117,123.06 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,553,868 shares in the company, valued at $970,693,389.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,665,581.40.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $685,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $609,182.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.16.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

