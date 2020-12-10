Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $1,628,750.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Edwin Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.16, for a total value of $3,121,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $928,900.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $905,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $286.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,385.08 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $277,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

