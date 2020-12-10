Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $1,628,750.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Timothy Edwin Lang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 30th, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.16, for a total value of $3,121,600.00.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $928,900.00.
- On Thursday, November 5th, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $905,950.00.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.
- On Friday, October 30th, Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.
Shares of MSTR stock opened at $286.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,385.08 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $358.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $277,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
