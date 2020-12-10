Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $534,040.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

