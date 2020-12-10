Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells $674,220.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $674,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LMND stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.48. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

