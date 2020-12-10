Insider Selling: IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Insider Sells 5,166,667 Shares of Stock

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) insider Trevor Brown sold 5,166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £516,666.70 ($675,028.35).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Trevor Brown sold 1,100,000 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Trevor Brown sold 2,762,500 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £55,250 ($72,184.48).

On Tuesday, November 17th, Trevor Brown bought 3,566,667 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £71,333.34 ($93,197.47).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Trevor Brown sold 9,950,030 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £1,393,004.20 ($1,819,968.91).

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £15.25 million and a PE ratio of -15.83. IQ-AI Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.13 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.65.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

