Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Insider Sells $361,959.96 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $361,959.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Frank Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, C Frank Bennett sold 7,947 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $405,614.88.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.