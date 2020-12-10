Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $846,280.16 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $846,280.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,669,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,546,696.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $797,700.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,497,312.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $740,880.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $717,408.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $703,728.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

