Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $663,600.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HLT opened at $106.70 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -91.98, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

